COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The investigation of how football coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State's sexual misconduct policy.

It's a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short.

The terms started popping up more often in recent years after the child sex abuse scandal at Penn State, and they go beyond the widespread and often vague morals clauses restricting behavior. Sometimes they reiterate obligations already laid out in school policy, federal Title IX law, or NCAA rules.

