Texas high school hires former Baylor coach Art Briles

Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach fired three years ago after an investigation found the school had mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct and violence, has been hired to lead an East Texas high school program.

Mount Vernon Superintendent says its board of trustees has approved a two-year contract with Briles, who was 65-37 in eight seasons with Baylor. Before coaching in college, Briles had a successful 20-year career as a high school coach in Texas.

Briles has not been able to land a job in coaching in the United State since being let go by Baylor. He was hired by Hamilton in the Canadian Football League in 2017, but after public backlash the Tiger-Cats quickly rescinded the move.

Briles was hired in 2018 to coach a professional team in Florence, Italy.