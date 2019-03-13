Test-taker in college scheme suspended from prep school

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prep school administrator has been suspended from his school after he was accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and other insiders to get their children into elite universities.

IMG Academy in Bradenton said late Monday that 36-year-old Mark Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as the school investigates his case. The school's website says he was the director of college entrance exam preparation.

Riddell didn't return several phone calls.

He was charged Monday along with nearly 50 other people in the scheme. He faces conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering counts.

Court documents say Riddell took entrance exams in place of students or replaced their answers with his own.