Test scores, teacher attendance dropped from evaluations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials say test scores and teacher attendance will no longer be included in the state's teacher evaluation system.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Public Education Department recently released an outline of an interim teacher evaluation system that drops test scores and teacher attendance but keep observations and parent surveys.

Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment says the interim plan for the 2019-20 school year will be used while state officials work on a new system.

The change comes amid uncertainty after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scrapped much of the education reforms under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Teachers unions had been critical of the old evaluation system and said it wasn't a fair measurement of teachers. Supporters have said the state needs to maintain some stability to measure educators.

