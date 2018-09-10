Tennessee teen charged with carrying loaded gun at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a high school student has been charged with carrying a loaded pistol on school grounds.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release school resource officers arrested the 17-year-old on Friday at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville.

The statement says a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was recovered with one live round in the chamber and 19 live rounds in the magazine. The student told authorities he found the pistol on a street and carried it for protection.

The statement says a check of the pistol's serial number shows it was stolen in 2010 during a car burglary.

The teen was charged with carrying a gun on school grounds and possessing a stolen weapon.