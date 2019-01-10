Tennessee state library highlights inauguration, governors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee State Library and Archives exhibit is highlighting the 2019 gubernatorial inauguration and the 49 governors through the state's history.

A secretary of state news release says the "Governors of Tennessee" exhibit opened to the public Tuesday and will run through spring 2019.

The exhibit features materials from the Library and Archives' extensive collections. It will include a visual timeline focusing on each governor, from John Sevier in 1796 to current Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Library and Archives will display some personal papers and government record collections of many former governors.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from Tuesdays through Saturdays.