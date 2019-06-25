Tennessee math teacher accused of sexual abuse

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee math teacher and county commissioner has been charged with a sex crime involving a minor.

News outlets report Michael E. Speich was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure and providing alcohol to a minor on Monday.

Cumberland County District Attorney Bryant Dunaway says the sheriff's office began investigating allegations of a teacher providing alcohol to a minor this month.

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says there was evidence of sexual abuse. The victim was a minor at the time of the offense, which took place at a location owned by the teacher.

The investigation is ongoing. Speich is scheduled to appear for arraignment in July.