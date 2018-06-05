Tennessee finalizes settlement with ousted chancellor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee has finalized a $1.33 million settlement with ousted chancellor Beverly Davenport, formally ending her employment after a tumultuous tenure lasting less than a year and a half.

The school's audit and compliance committee held a conference call Tuesday, approving a separation agreement announced Friday .

Tennessee President Joe DiPietro had announced May 2 that Davenport would be removed as chancellor on July 1, citing her "unsatisfactory performance." The original plan called for Davenport to take a faculty position in the college of communication and information, but now she's out altogether.

Davenport took over as Tennessee's chancellor in February 2017. University officials said she would have received about $2 million in salary and benefits during the first four years of her faculty appointment.