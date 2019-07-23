Tennessee coach filmed rubbing girl's back quits new school

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee high school baseball coach filmed rubbing a student's back has resigned.

The Daily News Journal reports ex-Eagleville High coach Travis Holland resigned last week after a May internal investigation ended with him stripped of his coaching duties and transferred to another school.

Holland was prohibited from coaching in the district and briefly suspended without pay. The parents of the filmed student said Holland was consoling their daughter over a death in her family. Law enforcement saw the video and declined to investigate. But the internal probe found Holland lacked boundaries with female students.

Teachers told investigators Holland would request specific girls leave their classes and attend his. A coach and several students said Holland would put his arm around girls, with some boys calling his actions creepy.

