Tennessee SRO accused of selling alcohol while on duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A school resource officer in Tennessee is accused of selling an alcoholic mixture to teachers while on duty.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that Metro Nashville police Officer Candace Steen was removed from West End Middle School last week and reassigned to desk duty. The department says a school administrator alerted police.

Steen has worked with the department since 2001 and became an SRO in 2012.

It's unclear what was in Steen's alcoholic mixture, and if teachers drank it during school hours. The department says an internal investigation is ongoing.

The newspaper reported that it is awaiting comment from the public school system.

