The Temple College baseball season was in the books. Coach and former major league pitcher Craig McMurtry even had exit interviews planned with his players.

But, as they say in baseball, it ain't over 'til it's over. Out of left field, McMurtry received a call: Tell his players to pack their bats. This third-place team from Texas had earned an improbable spot in the Junior College World Series.

A benches-clearing scuffle between two teams in the regional final led to both being disqualified. McMurtry's squad turned out to be next in line once all the appeals had been exhausted and rejected.

"It's very unfortunate the situation happened," said McMurtry, whose team will represent the Southwestern Division and open Saturday against Southern Idaho in Grand Junction, Colorado. "Hopefully the mindset these guys have is trying to prove that we're capable — not because of how we got into the tournament but just because of who we are."

His team was eliminated from the Region V tournament after losing 9-4 to Cisco College on May 13, and then 10-2 to McLennan Community College the following day. That closed the door on a 35-23 season as the Leopards returned to Temple, Texas, to scatter for the summer.

Later that night, McMurtry kept an eye on his computer for updates on the championship game between McLennan and Cisco. The winner — McLennan actually had to win twice in the double-elimination format — would represent the region at the JUCO World Series.

Only, the score wasn't refreshing.

"I thought it was a rain delay or a lightning delay," said McMurtry, who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1980 and would go on to spend eight seasons in the big leagues. "I turned the volume up and realized there had been an incident at home plate."

Here's what was unfolding in Grand Prairie, Texas: With McLennan leading in the sixth inning, a Cisco base-runner slid safely into home plate on a close play. As he walked away, he appeared to say something to the McLennan catcher, who reacted and tossed the baseball aside. The dugouts emptied as the umpires and coaches rushed in to quickly diffuse the situation.

The fracas lasted about 15 seconds.

Moments after the quarrel, a Cisco player and a McLennan player could be seen on video hugging each other near second base.

No hard feelings.

"To be honest with you, all the coaches put on a clinic on how to de-escalate a situation," McLennan coach Mitch Thompson said. "We were like, 'We had a little disagreement. Let's go back to work.'"

The game was halted about an hour for a ruling since players left the bench.

Finally, the decision was announced over the loud speaker: Both teams were disqualified.

The National Junior College Athletics Association later issued a statement : "The NJCAA upholds the values and responsibilities associated with sportsmanship to the highest extent. The NJCAA supports the ruling set forth by the game officials and Region V."

All the subsequent appeals were denied. It was determined Temple College would represent the region.

"I don't think there was ever a loss of control by anybody. But the ruling is what the ruling is," Thompson said. "We're going to have to eat it and that's the way it is."

One of the first to call McMurtry and offer congratulations was Thompson. They've coached for years against each other.

Even more, McMurtry actually played for McLennan and led the Highlanders to their first World Series appearance in 1980 before joining the Braves organization. His number at McLennan is now retired.

Cisco coach David White also reached out.

"Wishing we were there, but glad they got the opportunity," White said. "Cisco will be behind Temple watching every game."

The support, even under such circumstances, doesn't surprise McMurtry.

"The coaches in the conference pull for each other," he said.

As a major leaguer, McMurtry finished runner-up in the 1983 NL rookie of the year voting behind Darryl Strawberry. But what history may remember McMurtry for is giving up Barry Bonds' first homer on June 4, 1986. The home run king would go on to hit 762.

"I don't even know how he made contact. I supplied all the power with the velocity," McMurtry cracked.

After his playing days, McMurtry stepped into coaching and was hired at Temple when the baseball program was revived in 1998. He's leading the squad to its third World Series appearance.

The Leopards join some elite company in Grand Junction that includes defending champion Chipola College from Florida. There's also San Jacinto-North in Texas — the team's coach, Tom Arrington , was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year — and Iowa Western, which has reeled off 35 straight wins.

McMurtry's message to his team is simple: They belong, too.

"They just want to get out there and play baseball," McMurtry said, "and see if they're good enough."

