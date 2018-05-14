https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Teen-shot-near-South-Carolina-church-dies-from-12912142.php
Teen shot near South Carolina church dies from injuries
Updated 7:35 am, Monday, May 14, 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A high school student shot near a church in South Carolina has died from his injuries.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release that 17-year-old Amon D. Rice of Columbia died Saturday afternoon at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.
Rice was one of two people shot Thursday night near a church in Hopkins.
Watts said an autopsy shows Rice died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was a rising senior at Lower Richland High School and a member of the varsity basketball team.
Officials have said the other victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
