Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado school shooting

FILE - In this May 8, 2019 file photo, a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff's deputy walks past the doors of the STEM Highlands Ranch school in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say 16-year-old Alec McKinney pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge. In December, a judge ruled that McKinney would be prosecuted as an adult in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Devon Erickson has pleaded not guilty to the same charges McKinney faced in the shooting. less FILE - In this May 8, 2019 file photo, a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff's deputy walks past the doors of the STEM Highlands Ranch school in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The younger of two students charged in a school ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado school shooting 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday.

Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge, under a plea deal, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office said.

In December, a judge ruled that McKinney would be prosecuted as an adult in the May 7, 2019, shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18.

Devon Erickson, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges McKinney faced in the shooting. Erickson's lawyers have portrayed McKinney as the ringleader who pressured Erickson to participate.

Castillo was among the students who rushed Erickson after authorities say he pulled out his gun in a classroom.