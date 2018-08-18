Teachers pick up school supplies at community event

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Educators in a West Virginia town received more than a free lunch at a teacher appreciation celebration.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Sissonville teachers also picked up notebooks, binders, crayons and other school supplies that filled a pickup.

The event was put together by local churches with donations from businesses.

An outreach committee member for the event, Sandy Cottle, says organizers realized teachers could use supplies.

Amy Little, a science teacher at Sissonville High School, says she spends money on supplies all the time.

The average teacher salary in West Virginia was $33,684 in 2016-17, according to the National Education Association. This put the state at 46th nationally for teacher salaries.

During the 2018 legislative session, teachers and school service personnel began their walkout and, eventually, received a 5 percent pay increase.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.