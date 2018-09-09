Teachers, community volunteer to paint South Dakota school

WAUBAY, S.D. (AP) — When officials decided the 1980s paint job at a northeastern South Dakota school wasn't cutting it anymore, a group of teachers and community members got together to renovate the building.

The Aberdeen American News reports that new paint was part of the long-term plan for the Waubay School District, but about a dozen teachers were tired of waiting.

Superintendent Dean Jones says the group volunteered to paint the school less than a month before the first day of class. Teachers painted the commons area, the elementary school library and the halls in the elementary wing.

Students noticed the difference when they came in on the first day of school.

