Teacher suspended after video shows student drinking

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama teacher is off the job after video surfaced of a student drinking a beer in class.

School spokesman Chris Bryant said Wednesday marketing instructor Joel Strayer has been placed on administrative leave while "several concerns" are investigated.

A video posted to a social media site a week ago shows a young man punching a hole in the side of a beer can and drinking it while others in the classroom watch and clap. Someone is heard saying: "I am impressed."

The student newspaper at Alabama, The Crimson White, reports the incident occurred in Strayer's classroom earlier this month, and that the person shown in the video wasn't a student at Alabama.

Strayer didn't reply Wednesday to an email seeking comment, and Bryant declined further comment.