Teacher's rejection of gender identity prompts training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Teachers and staff in a Florida school district will be given additional diversity training after a high school math instructor refused to call a transgender student by her chosen gender identity.

First Coast News in Jacksonville reports that teacher Thomas Caggiano wrote in an email to the student "I will NOT refer to you with female pronouns ... If this is not acceptable for you, change classes."

Caggiano wouldn't comment to the television station.

Sandalwood High School Principal Dr. Saryn Hatcher promised to "handle" it and wrote to the student that her wishes would be honored.

Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks says the teacher's behavior is inconsistent with the district's policy and expectations. She calls it a teachable moment and says staff will undergo additional diversity training.

___

Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/