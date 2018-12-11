Teacher in child sex assault case faces new accusations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student faces new accusations of assaulting four other students at the school.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the news of the new investigations comes as the Omaha Public Schools district announced Tuesday that Fontenelle Elementary School Principal Eric Nelson has been placed on leave.

That announcement came a week after 30-year-old Gregory Sedlacek was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl. Sedlacek was arrested after other teachers reported seeing him molest the girl on the school's playground.

Police say they are now investigating accusations that Sedlacek molested four other students, all 6 years old, this year. Sedlacek has taught at the school for three years.

