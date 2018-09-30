Teacher gets 40 years for sexually assaulting students

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A former suburban Denver middle school teacher has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for having inappropriate sexual contact with five students.

Brian Vasquez, 35, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of sexual assault and one each of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation. He was sentenced Friday.

Vasquez had taught social studies at Prairie Middle School in Aurora for seven years before being fired.

The school district recently reached an $11.5 million settlement with the five girls, with each receiving $2.3 million.

Investigators say much of the sexual contact happened inside the school, as well as in Vasquez's car. One girl told police Vasquez groped her in class while he was teaching.

Three administrators were indicted for failing to report the accusations to police.