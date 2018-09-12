Teacher charged with having relationship with teen student

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school teacher and swim coach has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Record-Journal reports that 29-year-old Michael Cwirka, of Meriden, was released on $75,000 bond after his arraignment Tuesday on charges including second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Cwirka was a math teacher and head coach of the girls' swimming team at Berlin High School at the time of the alleged relationship with the 17-year-old girl during the 2016-2017 academic year. The girl was a senior and a member of the swim team.

Police say the teacher and student exchanged more than 2,000 text messages in March and April 2017.

Cwirka's attorney says his client "categorically denies" the allegations.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com