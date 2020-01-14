Teacher accused of having sex with student arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A high school teacher in South Carolina accused of having sex with a student has been arrested.

Anna Elizabeth Jeanette Patton has been placed on administrative leave by the Darlington County School District, spokeswoman Audrey Childers said in a release to news outlets Monday.

The arrest warrant states Patton sent explicit images and messages to the 16-year-old student beginning in October. She's also accused of having sex with the student on multiple occasions, according to news outlets.

Probable cause was obtained through evidence and statements from the teen, news outlets reported citing arrest warrants.

Patton is charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion; criminal solicitation of a minor; and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors.

It's unclear whether Patton had an attorney who could speak for her. She was in jail without bond, news outlets reported.