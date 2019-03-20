Syracuse suspends Frank Howard on eve of NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Syracuse senior guard Frank Howard is out "for an indefinite period of time" for violating school policy.

The school announced Howard's suspension on Wednesday, the eve of the Orange's NCAA Tournament game against Baylor.

The 6-foot-5 Howard lit up social media during the ACC tournament against Duke last week when he appeared to stick his foot out as Blue Devils star Zion Williamson ran by. Howard denied trying to trip Williamson and the school did not say if the suspension was related to the alleged attempt.

Howard had an up-and-down season, but scored 28 points against Duke and played well in the ACC tournament with Tyus Battle out due to an injury. He averages 8.9 points and 2.0 assists.

