Suspended school resource officer charged with child sex

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with child sex crimes.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Mark Scheetz, of Lansing, faces two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The Kansas Attorney General's Office filed the charges last week in Norton County District Court. His bond is set at $500,000.

Charging documents say Scheetz had sex with a child under the age of 14 several years ago while he was living in the county.

The Kansas City, Kansas, district has its own police department. The school district said last week that it placed Scheetz on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Before coming there, Scheetz worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office from 2016 to 2018.