Superintendent in school kangaroo chili incident quits post

POTTER, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska school superintendent has resigned just weeks after one of his school cooks mixed kangaroo meat into chili made for students.

Potter-Dix Schools board of education minutes say board members Wednesday night accepted the resignation of Mike Williams and then voted to send him a notice about the possible immediate cancellation of his contract.

It's unclear whether the chili incident played any role in Williams' exit. He's declined to comment. And school board member Lori Biesecker (BEE'-seh-kur) said Friday that neither she nor any other school board member would comment.

Williams said in a letter to parents earlier this month that the cook told him he'd augmented the chili's beef one day with kangaroo meat because it is lean and nutritious. Williams says the meat came from a food distributor that must meet federal requirements.