https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Sudan-sentences-27-to-death-for-torturing-14938738.php
Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing protester
CAIRO (AP) — A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country's security forces to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan's longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir earlier this year.
The death of protester Ahmed al-Khair, a school teacher, while in detention in February was a crucial point in the uprising that eventually led to the military’s ouster of al-Bashir.
View Comments