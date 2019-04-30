Suburban Chicago students protest classmates' blackface use

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (AP) — Social media-posts reportedly showing students of a suburban Chicago high school in blackface and disparaging blacks prompted a walkout by their fellow classmates.

Hundreds of students chanting "no place for blackface" on Tuesday walked out of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, located south of Chicago. Police at the scene during the walkout reported the protest was peaceful.

Some students, including 18-year-old senior Claudia Bowen, said those who used blackface should be expelled from the school. Several said they know the kids who used blackface and were surprised by what they'd done.

The protest of the images that surfaced over the weekend had the support of the administration. Principal Jerry Lee Anderson said administrators will work to ensure all students are respected.

The walkout lasted about an hour before they returned to class.