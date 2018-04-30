Students walk out over handling of alleged sexual assault

SUDBURY, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of students at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School have walked out of class to protest the school's handling of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2013.

The students said they were upset with the school's actions. The alleged assault didn't come to light until last week.

The Boston Globe reported the students walked out Monday morning and gathered at a sports field to hold a moment of silence and give speeches.

Some held signs reading "No means no" and "Stop blaming victims and start holding attackers accountable."

The Globe reported a former student filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against school officials last week, claiming they failed to properly investigate her accusations of sexual assault and discipline her alleged attackers.

The school system said officials took "prompt and appropriate action."