Students dig beneath Newport coffee shop to find history

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Archaeology students in Newport spent their weekend excavating beneath a local coffee shop to unearth possible artifacts.

Salve Regina University Assistant Professor Jon Marcoux brought students from his introductory course class to Empire Tea & Coffee Saturday to dig in the dirt-floor area underneath the coffee shop. The Newport Daily News reports building owner Paul Tobak found remnants of a former dwelling in the basement area in 2016 — sparking Marcoux's interest in the site.

Salve Regina University sophomore Amy Veron says students found iron and glass while carefully excavating the site and transporting buckets of dirt to a sifting area.

Marcoux says he plans more excavations this month, and says he would like to work with the university's historic preservation department to understand the history of the site.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.