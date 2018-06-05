Students chastised for wearing marine uniforms at graduation

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — Two high school graduates in southern Michigan have been chastised by their principal and a school board member for wearing Marine dress uniforms during commencement.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Tuesday that the Marshall High School students decided not to wear their caps and gowns for Sunday's ceremony.

District superintendent Randy Davis says they were allowed to participate in order to avoid disappointing their families who earlier were told caps and gowns were required.

Marine spokesman 1st Lt. William Tunney identified the graduates as Pfc. Willie Couch and Pfc. Samuel Hackworth. He tells The Associated Press that they met high school graduation requirements to attend Marine recruit training.

Tunney says they graduated Friday from recruit training and are to report Monday to Infantry school in North Carolina for continued combat training.

Marshall is about 105 miles (169 kilometers) west of Detroit.