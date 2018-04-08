Students angry over news of college closing

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Students at Mount Ida College in Newton met with their college president about the news the school will be closing permanently at the end of the year.

NBC 10 Boston reports students met in a closed-door meeting with college president Barry Brown on Saturday.

One student called the meeting "a waste of time," and that no answers were given for their many questions.

Mount Ida College is closing at the end of this semester and the University of Massachusetts is purchasing the assets of the small private school. Officials announced Friday undergraduate students in good standing at Mount Ida will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts' Dartmouth campus, almost an hour away.

Some majors like veterinary technology and dental hygiene are not offered at UMass Dartmouth, causing confusion among students studying those subjects.