Student with gun stopped outside Indiana high school

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie, Indiana police say a 15-year-old student in possession of a gun was arrested outside a city high school.

Police spokesman Chase Winkle says a school resource officer at Muncie Central High School was told Wednesday that a student at the school left early and was planning to return with a gun. Police summoned to the school found the student on the street outside the school, and during an ensuing struggle, was taken into custody.

Winkle says the struggle was sparked by the teen's refusal to show one of his hands. A loaded handgun was found on the student, who Assistant Principal Justin Oliver confirmed was a Central High School student. Classes weren't disrupted by the incident.

Police say it is not yet clear what the student's intention was or where he obtained the weapon.

Authorities say charges against the teen were pending.