Student with gun arrested at high school soccer game

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a juvenile they say brought a handgun to a high school soccer game in Massachusetts.

Ralph Mahar Regional Superintendent Tari Thomas said in statement posted on Facebook that thanks to a tip from another student, the student with the gun was intercepted by police as soon as they stepped on Ralph Mahar High School property in Orange on Thursday evening.

The gun was confiscated and the student arrested.

No name was released because the suspect is a minor.

Thomas said at no time was the gun used to threaten anyone and described it as an isolated incident.

According to school records, Mahar's girls' soccer team played Athol High School on Thursday night.