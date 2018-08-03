Student reportedly raped on campus suing Corvallis school

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University student says she believes the school is retaliating against her after she reported that she was raped by a football player.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports the female student filed a lawsuit against the university this week after it imposed a mutual no contact order against her.

Lawyers at Portland law firm Maloney Lauersdorf & Reiner, PC. are representing the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit says the order against the student and her alleged attacker limits Jane Doe's access to campus.

A court docket shows the university has not filed a response to the complaint.

Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing, says the school issued the order protect both parties during the investigation and resolution process.

