Student government gets more involved in UW tuition spending

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming officials have agreed to put half of all future tuition increases toward priorities determined by administrators and student government.

The Board of Trustees agreed to the change on Tuesday.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that existing policy required half of any tuition increase to be spent on faculty and staff increases. The other half went to fund libraries, information technology and academic unit support.

The new policy replaces the libraries, information technology and academic units with priorities developed by members of student government and administrators "to enhance student success."

The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming has formed a committee to develop proposals on how tuition increases should be spent.

University president Laurie Nichols says the funding could be for one-time uses or for continuing projects.