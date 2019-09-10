Student gets 14 years in prison for NYC school slaying

NEW YORK (AP) — A gay New York City high school student who police say fatally stabbed a classmate whom he claimed had been bullying him has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Abel Cedeno apologized at a sentencing hearing Tuesday for killing 15-year-old Matthew McCree and wounding another student at their Bronx school in 2017.

Fighting broke out in the courthouse lobby afterward. Video shot by News 12 showed court officers surrounding one man and taking him to the ground.

Cedeno is now 20. He was convicted at a non-jury trial in July of manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors described him as the aggressor in the fatal encounter in a U.S. history class at the since-closed Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.