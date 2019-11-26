Student found dead inside residence hall at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police at East Carolina University say the body of a student has been found inside a residence hall.

A news release from the school says police responded to a call from the residence hall late Monday night.

Police don’t think foul play was involved, but an investigation is underway. Capt. Chris Sutton says officers responded to the dormitory after receiving a call requesting a welfare check.

A school spokeswoman confirmed it’s the sixth death of an ECU student this semester, two of which have occurred on campus.

The school says the student’s identity is being withheld until the immediate family can contact other family members and friends.