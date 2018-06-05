Ex-medical school dean sent to trial in Nassar fallout





EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former medical school dean at Michigan State University has been ordered to trial after a judge heard testimony about sexual harassment against students and other evidence.

William Strampel also is accused of failing to protect people from disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. He'll face trial on four charges, including a felony.

Strampel was dean of the osteopathic medical school until December. He also was Nassar's boss.

A medical student told a judge on Tuesday that she felt "trapped" in Strampel's office as a conversation about a bad test score turned to nude photos. Another woman says he grabbed her buttocks.

Investigators found about two dozen sexually explicit photos and videos on Strampel's computer. His lawyer says he'll continue to fight the case in trial court.