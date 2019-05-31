Student detained after California school lockdown over gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Santa Rosa, California, detained a male student who was suspected of bringing a gun onto a high school campus, prompting an hours-long lockdown on the last day of classes for the year.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported that a resource officer at Santa Rosa High School received a report of an armed student around 10:40 a.m. Friday, then initiated the lockdown. Two other nearby schools were also ordered locked down, along with the school district headquarters.

Santa Rosa Lt. Ryan Corcoran said armed officers conducted a room-by-room search of the campus. The suspect, described as a 15-year-old student, was found hours later in a nearby neighborhood.

