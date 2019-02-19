Student charged after throwing cellphone at teacher

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A 16-year-old Massachusetts girl police say threw a cellphone at a teacher has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities tell The Enterprise the girl was in gym class at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School on Friday when she refused a gym teacher's request to put the phone away.

Police say when the teacher asked her to turn over the cellphone the student became verbally hostile, threw the phone and struck the teacher in the foot. The teacher was not injured.

Superintendent Derek Swenson declined to comment.

The student, whose name was not disclosed because of her age, appeared in juvenile court Friday.

