Story on high school porn performer sparks censorship clash

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A high school newspaper in Central California is going ahead with plans to publish a profile of a student who works in the porn industry after clashing with administrators over the content of the story.

The journalism teacher for students who run the Bruin Voice at Bear Creek High in Stockton accused district officials of censorship when they demanded to review the article before publication and threatened to fire her if she didn't comply.

Kathi Duffel told the San Francisco Chronicle she refused, citing the students' rights to free speech. She got district officials to agree to let an attorney independently review the story.

A Lodi Unified School District spokeswoman says it supports the students' free speech rights, as long as the content of the story complies with the law.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com