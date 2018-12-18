State Medical board confirms complaint records on OSU doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board is acknowledging for the first time that it has records about a complaint investigation involving the now-deceased Ohio State University team doctor accused of widespread sexual misconduct against students decades ago.

Neither institution will share details about the documents involving now-deceased physician Richard Strauss. They were provided to Ohio State's lawyers this month.

Board communications obtained by The Associated Press indicate the school sought the records for the law firm investigating the allegations after those investigators learned Ohio State had reported Richard Strauss to the medical board.

The board says it never disciplined Strauss.

Its records can't be viewed by the outside investigators, but Ohio State can seek medical board permission to share tidbits that could point them to relevant information.

Strauss killed himself in 2005.