State Board assumes authority of Lee County School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Education has voted to take control of an eastern Arkansas school district, immediately removing the district's superintendent and School Board.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Monday's unanimous vote followed the Education Board's decision to place the Lee County district and Lee County High School on probation for violating state certification standards that require upkeep of student records for graduation.

The board overruled an appeal made by Superintendent Elizabeth Johnson and her employees that the 718-student district not be put on probation.

State Department of Education officials told the board that the district breached state standards by not maintaining correct, up-to-date transcripts for its students. Officials also noted the parents and students weren't given proper guidance to schedule the course credits that are needed to graduate.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com