Spending vetoed by Whitmer may be revived — if deal reached

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn't specifying which of the near-$1 billion in vetoed funding she wants to restore if a budget deal can be reached with the Republican-led Legislature.

But a look at what the Democrat backed in her initial plan provides an indication of what ultimately may be revived.

The list includes scholarships for students at in-state private colleges, the Pure Michigan advertising program and a funding increase for charter schools.

Other spending that Whitmer vetoed after previously supporting it includes payments to counties to house state inmates and hire deputies for road patrols.

Whitmer says her vetoes shouldn't be a surprise because Republicans passed a budget without her input after giving "ultimatums." Republicans — who want to work on non-budget issues for now — say she left talks.