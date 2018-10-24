Southern Illinois chancellor recalled as passionate educator

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno was remembered as a passionate educator during a campus memorial service nearly two weeks after his death.

Montemagno became the Carbondale campus leader in August 2017 and revealed in June that he was undergoing aggressive treatment for cancer.

SUI interim President Kevin Dorsey said during Tuesday's memorial that Montemagno continued to work for campus improvements despite his health problems.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry called Montemagno a dear friend, who helped build stronger relationships between the city and the nearly 13,000-student campus.

Montemagno died Oct. 11 and was buried last week at Mound City National Cemetery.