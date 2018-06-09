South Dakota student overcomes adversities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Lincoln High School graduate has published her first book and earned a full scholarship to Stanford University after overcoming verbal, sexual and physical abuse.

Damian Marlow tells the Argus Leader that after overcoming her adversities she feels "satisfied with my life."

Marlow released her book, "Looks like Honey, Tastes like Vinegar," last month on Amazon as a way to help others through her poetry. She says her book explores "overcoming certain things in your life."

Marlow, who now lives with her grandmother, says she found help and support through her teachers and school counselor.

Marlow will start Stanford in the fall and plans to major in international relations. She says she has also started writing her second book.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com