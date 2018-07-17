South Dakota modifies high school graduation requirements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota education officials have revised high school graduation requirements to offer more flexibility to students in the upcoming school year.

The state's Board of Education Standards adopted the revisions Monday despite concerns from parents and teachers that changing graduation requirements might lower academic standards, the Argus Leader reported. The changes are the first in nearly a decade.

Revisions include adding three endorsement options to graduation plans so that students can show they've taken coursework with a specified focus.

Laura Scheibe, director of the Division of Career and Technical Education within the state's Education Department, told the Rapid City Journal that residents should think of endorsements "like college majors."

The three endorsements options include different requirements for math, science, technology, English and social studies classes. One career-focused endorsement option also requires students to pass a National Career Readiness Certificate exam or industry-recognized test.

"Today's students need to be prepared for what comes after graduation — to find that intersection of aptitude, interests and workforce opportunity," said Gov. Dennis Daugaard. "These new requirements are about providing vital flexibility so that each student can find his or her own right way to success and make informed choices about that next step."

The board also approved an amendment directing the state's Education Department to review graduation requirements again in 2026.

School districts could implement the changes by Aug. 20, depending on approval from the Legislature's Rules Review Committee. All districts must make endorsement options available to students by 2020.

