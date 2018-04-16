2 South Carolina school employees arrested in abuse case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A school teacher in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at her home last week.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Brittney Whetzel was arrested at her home on Lady's island.

The English teacher at Battery Creek High School is charged with sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors at her home.

The sheriff's office said a second employee at the school, 23-year-old Akina Andrews, turned herself in to deputies Monday afternoon and was charged with three counts of providing alcohol to minors.

Both women are being held in the Beaufort County jail. There was no record of an attorney for either of them yet.