South Carolina college tops fundraising goal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A college in South Carolina has topped its goal for an anniversary fundraising drive.

The Citadel Foundation has raised $250 million in the six-year campaign. The school had hoped to raise $175 million for its 175th anniversary, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

The school said nearly 21,000 donors contributed to the campaign.

"This historic campaign will help ensure a Citadel education remains accessible to men and women with a profound interest in leadership learning and academic excellence through the values-based education we provide," retiring Citadel President Jon Rosa said.

The money will be used for leadership and the cadet experience, academic excellence, athletics, facilities and strategic growth, school officials said.

Some of the money is being used for construction of The Citadel's business school.

Other funds are being used to offset a drop in state funding in recent years, said John Dorrian, vice president for communications and marketing.

"The dedication and commitment of our alumni and friends speaks volumes to how they feel about the institution and its position of importance to South Carolina and our nation in developing principled leaders," said Bud Watts, chairman of The Citadel Foundation board of directors.

___

