Source of strong odor in Lehigh Valley under investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Environmental officials in Pennsylvania are investigating the source of a strong odor that has irritated residents of the Lehigh Valley.

The probe has focused on a landfill in Plainfield Township, but no violations were found. The Grand Central Landfill treats garbage runoff.

A spokesman for Waste Management, the operator of the landfill, tells the Allentown Morning Call that recent rain has made the garbage produce gas more quickly and slowed construction of a landfill cap and gas collection system.

But he says it's highly unlikely the smell could have traveled as far as Allentown.

Meanwhile, residents from Allentown to Easton have gone on social media to complain about the odor.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Protection tells the newspaper the matter is still under investigation.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com