Some teachers striking in Washington have reached deals

Hudson's Bay High School American sign language teacher Danna Claborn responds to support from drivers while joining fellow strikers at the corner of Fort Vancouver Way and East Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Wa. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Some of the teachers who were striking in Washington state have reached tentative deals.

That's according to a release sent out by the Washington Education Association on Monday.

Teachers in the Vancouver, Ridgefield and Hockinson school districts have reached tentative contract agreements with their districts.

Ridgefield and Hockinson teacher planned to vote on the contract on Monday, while Vancouver teachers will vote Tuesday.

Teachers in Evergreen, Battle Ground, Washougal, Tumwater and Longview remain on strike.

Other teachers have voted to strike if they don't have agreements by the start of school this week.

Teachers in Seattle, Bethel, Mercer Island, Sumner, Camas and North Kitsap reached agreements over the weekend.